A D-Day veteran who survived the Normandy landings and went on to share his experience of war with 1.2 million TikTok followers has died at the age of 102.

‘Papa Jake’ Larson went viral on the social media app after he began sharing video of himself recounting his experiences from World War Two, including tales from the battlefield and about his fallen comrades.

His granddaughter McKaela shared a statement on his TikTok profile with read: “It’s with a heavy heart that I have to make this announcement. ‌Our beloved Papa Jake has passed away on July 17th at 102 years young.

“Please know, he went peacefully and was even cracking jokes til the very end. ‌At this time the family and I ask for some privacy as we process this loss. ‌

McKaela added: “I am so thankful to have shared my Papa Jake with you all. You meant the world to him. ‌When the time is right, I will continue to share Papa Jake’s stories and keep his memory alive. ‌We appreciate all the kind words and posts. As Papa would say, love you all the mostest.”

Born on December 20, 1922, Mr Larson was a native of Owatonna, Minnesota. He enlisted in the National Guard in 1938, when the then 15-year-old teenager lied about his age.

He was sent overseas to be stationed in Northern Ireland in 1942. Larson eventually became an operations sergeant and was part of the team to compile the planning books for the Normandy invasion.

He was among the 160,000 troops who stormed Omaha beach during the significant battle, surviving the invasion despite coming under heavy machine-gun fire from the enemy. Speaking about surviving the historic battle, Mr Larson said during a D-Day commemoration event in June: “We are the lucky ones.

“We are their family. We have the responsibility to honour these guys who gave us a chance to be alive.”

He was also part of other historic and significant WWII battles, including Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded a Bronze Star and a French Legion of Honour awards for his heroics during the war.

Tributes have been paid to the former soldier-turned-TikToker. His followers took to the comments underneath McKaela’s post to share their condolences.

One person said: “I love him. Praying for your family. He will be missed. A true American hero and treasure.” Another added: “What an honor it was to have followed him. Thank you for sharing him with us, he was well loved here.”

The Overlord Museum, a French war museum which focuses on the Normandy landings, said in a statement: “He was an exceptional witness and bearer of memory.

“He came every year to the museum, with his smile, his humility and his tales that touched all generations. His stories will continue to live. Rest in peace Papa Jake. Thanks for everything.”