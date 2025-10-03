TV legend Dame Patricia Routledge has died at the age of 96, her agent has confirmed.

The actress, who was best known for her role in the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, died on Friday morning (October 3).

In a statement, Dame Patricia’s agent said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love.

“Even at 96-years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles. She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world.”

Dame Patricia Routledge has died aged 96. | AFP via Getty Images

Dame Patricia played the iconic role of Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances from 1990 until the show’s end in 1995. She charmed viewers with her portrayal of the character, who is constantly attempting to appear above her class, including insisting on her surname being pronounced “bouquet”.

The show went on to become one of Britain’s most beloved sitcoms and was a hit across the world also. Dame Patricia went on to win Bafta Awards for her performance in the show.

Her other notable TV work included appearing in the 90s ITV drama Hetty Wainthropp Investigates as the title character, as well as appearing in production from Alan Bennet and Victoria wood in the 1980s.

She started her acting career on stage, making her professional debut at Liverpool Playhouse in 1952. She went on to perform on Broadway and won a Tony Award for her performance in Darling Of The Day in 1968. She also won an Olivier Award in 1988 for her role in Candide. Her film appearances included To Sir, With Love, and Don’t Raise The Bridge, Lower The River.

In 2017, Dame Patricia received her damehood from Queen Elizabeth II for her services to entertainment and charity.

Tributes have flooded in for the beloved star of stage and screen. Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy paid tribute, saying in a statement: "We are so sad to hear of the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge. She was an actor of remarkable range, but her portrayal of Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances has to be one of the most iconic performances in British comedy.

“She took a character on the page and gave her such truth, precision and warmth that Hyacinth became part of the national conversation; instantly recognisable, endlessly quotable, and loved around the world. Whatever she did, she brought impeccable craft, and in doing so inspired generations of writers, performers and audiences. Dame Patricia made millions laugh and left a legacy that will always be remembered with gratitude and admiration."

One heartbroken fan said on X (formerly Twitter): “Rest in Peace. The genius of the character was always in the acting of the character. Patricia Routledge absolutely nailed Mrs Bucket and got that aspiring middle classes of middle England spot on. She was so much more than this character too.”

Another added: “Thank you to the most wonderful Dame Patricia Routledge, one of the most talented actors this country has known. My favourite has to be her Kitty sketches written by the most phenomenal female comedy writer of our time, Victoria Wood.”