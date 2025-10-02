Eugene Levy travels to London and Windsor to visit the Prince of Wales in the latest episode of his Apple TV+’s travel series “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy”

If you are a fan of both Eugene Levy and the Prince of Wales, then I would strongly encourage you to watch Episode 304: “Living the Royal Life in the UK” of Apple TV+’s travel series “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” I would even go as far as to say if you are curious to finding out more about Prince William, the royal family and the grandeur of Windsor Castle, I am sure you won’t be left disappointed after watching the episode.

I for example knew that Catherine, Princess of Wales stayed in The Goring hotel in London in 2011 the night before she married Prince William, but I have never been inside the hotel so I was delighted that when Eugene Levy arrived in London, it was only fitting that he stayed there before visiting Prince William the next day at Windsor Castle.

Eugene Levy stayed in The Royal Suite, but before he entered, he was greeted by his butler Oliver. “It’s just so charming and very quaint” is what Eugene Levy says as he steps inside The Royal Suite which of course had a dining table, chandelier and tea cups ready for Eugene to use.

I feel that viewers will see Prince William in a different light after watching ‘The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ episode with him. Photo: Apple TV+ | Apple TV+

Just as Eugene Levy sits down to relax, there is a knock on the door and he receives a note, but of course this is no ordinary note, but a note from the Prince of Wales himself. The note reads: “Dear Eugene (hand written), I have heard your travels have brought you to the UK and I am wondering if you would like to see Windsor Castle. If you are free at 10 tomorrow, why don’t you pop down to the castle for a private tour, it would be great to see you.”

William signed the note, “With best wishes, William.”

One of my favourite moments of the episode is when Eugene Levy is waiting for Prince Williiam after his car has dropped him off at Windsor Castle. Prince William then appears not by foot, not in a car, but by scooter, not necessarily the mode of transport you would expect a Prince to use.

Prince William takes Eugene Levy on a tour of Windsor Castle and is asked by Eugene about his grandparents. Prince William says that “When we were younger, it was harder to have that very close relationship because it was quite formal but as they grew older and I got older, it definitely got a lot warmer.”

Eugene Levy said: “Do you miss your grandmother?” and Prince William replies: “I miss my grandmother and my grandfather, yes it has been quite a change and you think about them not being about here anymore”

Later on, Prince William opens up and reveals that “Stuff to do with family overwhelms me” but is less overwhelmed when it comes to his job. Eugene Levy meets the Prince and Princess of Wales dog Orla later and Eugene tries a few dog treats which she seemed to like as Prince William was worried she might reject them.

Prince William discusses how important family life is and giving his children as stable a life as possible. He touches on how his parents got divorced when he was eight and said: “You learn from it and try not to make the same mistakes as your parents.” He also said: “I know the drama and stress when you are small really affects you when you are older.”

Prince William discusses that what he likes to do at home is “sleep!” “because when you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life.” Prince William also reveals that none of his children have phones and that Prince Louis likes the trampoline, Princess Charlotte enjoys netball and ballet and Prince George likes his football. Of course Prince William reveals he supports Aston Villa.

The most poignant part of the show is when they stop for a drink in the pub and Eugene Levy has a Guinness whilst Prince William has a pint of sweet cider. Prince William reveals that “2024 was the hardest year that has ever happened” and how he tried to protect Princess Catherine and his family and described it as “tricky.”

Eugene Levy then says that “Catherine is in remission, which is wonderful,” and Prince William adds that “it's great news,”and Prince William reveals that they tried to give them the “security and safety” they needed when they were going through dealing with her cancer diagnosis. “It’s important to be there for each other, “Prince William adds.