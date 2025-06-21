Prince William is celebrating his birthday today and is likely to be celebrating with his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales and family.

Before celebrating his birthday today, Prince William has had a busy week and attended Royal Ascot 2025 without his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales by his side, as she pulled out at the last minute. Wimbledon starts on June 30 and as an avid tennis fan, it is hoped that she will attend.

When he attended Royal Ascot 2025, Prince William joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Saud, a member of the royal family of Saudi Arabia in the first carriage at the Royal Procession on Day Two of the event. The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared photos from Day Two at Royal Ascot, and the caption read:“A brilliant afternoon of racing at Royal Ascot. Congratulations to William Buick, the Gosdens and the impressive Ombudsman on winning The Prince of Wales’s Stakes! 🏇🏆.”

Although Catherine, Princess of Wales was not able to join her husband at Royal Ascot, Prince William was supported at the event not only by his father King Charles and stepmother Queen Camilla, but also by the Princess of Wales’s mother Carole Middleton who was also joined by her daughter-in-law Alizée Thévenet who is married to her son James Middleton.

rince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Fitzalan High School as she celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Last year, when Prince William celebrated his birthday, his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales posted a birthday tribute for her husband on their joint Instagram account. She shared a wonderful photo of Prince William jumping whilst holding hands with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The photograph of Prince William was taken by Catherine, Princess of Wales on a beach in Norfolk the month before. The caption read: “Happy birthday, Papa we all love you so much.” Following the message, many famous faces commented, including Fearne Cotton and other royal fans.

One fan wrote: “I love seeing pics of your family. Just love it,” whilst another wrote: “Beach life- Happy family times.”

How old is Prince William?

Prince William is turning 43 today (June 21)

When is Catherine, Princess of Wales’s birthday and how old is she?

Catherine, Princess of Wales’s birthday is on January 9 and she turned 43 this year.

Will the Princess of Wales share a birthday tribute for Prince William?

It is highly likely that the Princess of Wales shares a birthday tribute to Prince William.

How will Prince William be celebrating his 43rd birthday?

It is thought that he will continue the tradition of spending his 43rd birthday privately with his family. Catherine, Princess of Wales celebrated her 43rd birthday on January 9 by spending the day with her family at their home in Windsor.