The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a photograph to mark Prince George’s 12th birthday, taken by Josh Shinner.

Prince George, who has become very much like his father Prince William’s Mini-Me, is celebrating his 12th birthday today (July 22) and is set to celebrate privately with his family. A photograph has been released of Prince George, taken by Josh Shinner. The message on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram page read:” Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George! 🎂 📸 @joshshinner.”

In response to the birthday tribute, one fan wrote: “Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George! 🎂.it feels like just yesterday he was a toddler🥺💙”, whilst another said: “Happy Birthday to our little (not so little anymore 🥺) Future King💙👑🤴🏻.”

The photograph was taken by Josh Shinner, who also took the photograph of Prince Louis to mark his 7th birthday. In the photo, which was taken in Norfolk, Prince George is seen smiling leaning on a gate. He is dressed in a shirt and a country-style gilet.

Josh Shinner is used to taking photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family, he also shot the photo for their Christmas card in 2023. According to his bio on his website, “Josh is a photographer and director, originally from Yorkshire. He used to have hair but now doesn’t. He likes David Bowie, the British coastline and mainly goes round taking photographs of humans… preferably looking happy.”

Photographer Josh Shinner was once asked by Harper’s Bazaar magazine, “What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve ever received.” Josh said: “Be nice to people and wear comfortable shoes.”

Prince George has already broken up from his school and will likely be celebrating his 12th birthday privately with his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales and siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. He enjoys a close relationship with his grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton and they might be a part of his birthday.

Prince George is currently attending Lambrook School, an independent Prep school, located in the Berkshire countryside. The headmaster is Jonathan Perry and according to the school’s purpose on their website, they endeavour to give pupils the “Feathers to Fly so that when they leave us, they will spread their wings and will take flight, leaving Lambrook as confident, happy, engaging, independent and kind young people who are outward looking in all that they do.”

Prince George will be leaving Lambrook School at the end of Year 8 in July 2026 and will be attending a new school in September 2026. There has been no announcement as yet when it comes to Prince George’s next step in his education. In January 2025, it was reported that he could follow in his mother Catherine, Princess of Wales’s footsteps and attend Marlborough College. However, it is believed that the Princess also visited two schools in north London, University College School, (UCS) in Hampstead, and Highgate School.

In July 2024, it was also reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales might be considering St Edward’s School which prioritises ‘children’s happiness.’ Alumni include Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh.

However, it is now believed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are considering Eton College. The Mail On Sunday reported that “Now I hear the Royal couple have at long last agreed on their choice, with a well-placed source telling me 'all roads lead to Eton'.

The article goes on to say that “But now insiders tell me there is a 'smugness' emanating from Eton about a forthcoming announcement. 'It was like, 'I know something and the people at Eton know something, but I'm not going to tell you'. That was after William and Kate visited Eton,' says my source.”

Now that Prince George is 12, he might have to follow a royal protocol and no longer fly with his parents, this is to protect the line of succession in the event of an accident.

Jennie Bond, former BBC Royal Correspondent, told the Express that “This is going to be a bit of a conundrum for William and will make long-haul flights very tricky, and also said: “There will be a considerable amount of pressure on them to adhere to the rule, but I’m not convinced that he’ll stick to it rigidly.”