Happy birthday to Prince George as he turns 12! Princess Charlotte has been described as her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales’s Mini-Me and it would seem the same could be said about Prince George and his father, Prince William. Prince George has inherited his dad’s blonde hair and as the years go by, he seems to be dressing like him more and more too!

According to reports, Prince George insists on dressing like Prince William. Royal expert Robert Jobson wrote about this in his book Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography, and said: "George, who insists on dressing like his father when he accompanies him, is even beginning to copy William's mannerisms."

Jobson also said: "If he ever appears awkward or overwhelmed, his dad is always close by to put a protective hand on his shoulder."

Jobson also commented that “William serves as an important role model and guide to his eldest son. Often, he'll spend quality time with his elder son George, one-on-one, and he seems to relish displaying their close bond to the world."

One thing for sure is that Prince George shares his father Prince William’s love for football and is an Aston Villa fan too. In April, Prince George joined Prince William and his godfather, the Duke of Westminster when Aston Villa took on Paris Saint-Germain at Villa Park. Although they won 3-2 on the night, there was disappointment for the royal father and son as PSG won 5-4 on aggregate.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Mike Tindall, married to Prince Willikam’s first cousin, Zara Tindall, said: “George loves his football. I’ve played numerous times in the garden with him. He’s passionate about Aston Villa, too. Wherever he is, he’ll sit down and watch that game.”

Tindall also said: “They’re just a family who love sport. Catherine loves her running.”

