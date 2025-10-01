A TV star who won a reality dance show has died at the age of 36.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Allen, the winner of season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance, died earlier this week.

The professional dancer died yesterday (September 30). A family member spoke to US publication TMZ to confirm the news and also to ask for “privacy and prayers” from Allen’s fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friend of the late reality star, Emmanuel Hurd, also spoke to the publication and called him “a very honest, real person”. In a further tribute, he went on: “He didn’t always do things the way that everybody thought he should, but that’s why he was a winner.”

His cousin SaKaree Campbell also posted videos of Joshua smiling and dancing to her Instagram page and wrote “RIP cousin”.

Joshua’s last Instagram post was in July, when he uploaded a tribute to late actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who drowned off the coast of Costa Rica. Sharing a photo of pair together, he wrote: “Fly high King,” alongside the hashtag #GoneTooSoon. Now, fans have commented on that post to share their devastation that both men have died.

“You both are gone too soon! Rest in Peace Josh!” one person wrote alongside a broken heart emoji and a sad face emoji. Another said: “RIP Josh!! I know you will continuing dancing in heaven.” A third person posted a cying face emoji and penned: “I can’t believe this”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Allen, the winner of season 4 of reality dance show So You Think You Can Dance, has died aged 36. Photo by Instagram/@OfficialJoshuaAllen. | Instagram/@OfficialJoshuaAllen

Joshua had also posted to mark his birthday on March 16. Alongside a photo of himself, he wrote: “Grateful to see another year….Cheers to another trip around the [sun emoji]. Thank you GOD!! To everyone who called, texted, Voicemail with your support and love I SEE you -know that it’s very much appreciated .”

The star was best known for winning the US reality dancing competition show back in 2008. He originally auditioned for SYTYCD in Dallas, Texas along with his friend and fellow contestant, Comfort Fedoke. He went on to be crowned on August 7 and was given a cash prize of $250,000.

After he won, he suprised many by revealing at that he actually had no technical dance training - but said he did do a small amount of practice before his audition. He told Entertainment Weekly at the time: “I took a few modern dance classes, ballet classes, because I felt that to be a better dancer I would have to take different classes, and expand my horizons in the art of dance. I didn’t want to audition for the show not knowing anything.”

After his hugely successful first audition, there was a gap of a few months before he then moved to Las Vegas ahead of the live shows. He used that time to take “as many classes as [he] could” - and that was definitely worth it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on: “He said: 'I really wasn’t that technically trained. I would just try to take classes in the summer, and when it was school time I would take class, run track, play football. I would always just train in the summer. So it was never hard training.”

He also revealed big dreams for his future at the time, saying he hoped to become a recording artist, but also that he wanted to choreograph and own a studio and company, as well as eventually own a record label and be a producer.

Joshua’s family member did not want to give any more information about how he died, and an official cause of death has not yet been announced.