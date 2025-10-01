Dolly Parton has pulled out of another event days after she cancelled a live performance in Las Vegas due to ‘health challenges’.

The legendary country singer, 79, revealed that the ‘Dolly: Live in Las Vegas’ shows on December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12 and 13 had all been postponed as a result of health concerns. She had also previously cancelled an appearance at her Dollywood theme park on September 17, due to kidney stones.

Now, it has been confirmed that the star will no make an appearance at the 16th Governor Awards in Hollywood. Dolly is set to be honoured by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors during the event with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. She will accept the award virtually from Nashville.

However, a spokesperson for Dolly has confirmed that health reasons are not to blame for her non-appearance at the Hollywood event, which will take place on November 16. They told USA Today: “We told Governors Awards/Academy in June she could not attend due to a scheduling conflict when they first approached us.”

Announcing the cancellation of her Las Vegas shows, Dolly, whose husband Carl Dean dies in March, told followers on Instagram: “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts.

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

She added: “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.

“While I’m still able to work on project from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get shoe ready, as they say. And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”