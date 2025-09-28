Singer Lola Young has given an update to her fans after she collapsed on stage while performing at a music festival.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star had to be carried off the stage by a medical team after suddenly collapsing mid-performance yesterday (Saturday September 27).

The 24-year-old was singing “Conceited” at the All Things Go Music Festival at Forest Hills Stadium, New York, when she suddenly collapsed. Medical professionals rushed to her aid, and audience members cheered in support of her as she was carried off stage for further help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow performer Remi Wolf later appeared onstage, where she addressed the crowd and gave them an update on Lola’s condition. "That was really f***ing scary. My friend Lola is backstage, and she is okay,” she said.

Earlier in the set, Lola told the crowd about how she "had a tricky couple of days”, but she did not give any more details. She went on: “Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can't continue, but you know what, today I woke up and I made the decision to come here, and I wanted to be cool ... and sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade."

In the hours after the incident, Lola took to her Instagram page to let fans know she was okay. In a statement on her Stories she wrote: “For anyone who saw my set at all things go today , i am doing okay now. Thank you for all your support.”

Singer Lola Young collapsed on stage during a performance at a music festival. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Lola’s medical episode also took place a day after she cancelled her performance at Audacy's We Can Survive concert on Friday September 26. Her manager, Nick Shymansky, shared a statement on her Instagram Stories at the time, saying she had to pull out from the performance "due to a sensitive matter”, but again no further information was given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick did, however, imply that the cancellation could be linked to the musician’s mental health, which he said she has been "very open about." "There are [occasionally] days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe," he said. "She is an incredible person and always takes her fans, career and performances seriously. I can only send huge apologies for the inconvenience caused."

Lola, who is best known for her 2024 hit "Messy” has spoken candidly about her health in the past. In 2022, she opened up about living with schizoaffective disorder, which she was diagnosed with at age 17.

In an Instagram post at the time, she said: “"I cant find the words to describe how much this diagnosis has affected my entire life, and my outlook on the world around me. I have struggled immensely learning to accept this part of myself, and I am still learning," she wrote at the time.

She went on: "I have to remind myself that I am a regular f***ing person, I am human and I am, like everyone, capable of incredible things, my mental health condition does not define me. It is my superpower.” She also said she goes through "crazy f***ing highs and immense lows" and added that she was on medication to help with the symptoms.

If you need mental health support, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.