Three reality stars, who are all members of the same family, have died in a car crash.

Three members of the Putman family, stars of the reality show Meet the Putmans, were killed in an accident that has left several others remain in hospital fighting for their lives.

The news was confirmed in an Instagram post on Saturday (September 27) by family member Isabelle, who said that the family patriarch Bill “Papa” Putman, his wife Barb “Neenee” Putman and daughter-in-law Megan Putman had all died from their injuries.

She wrote: “Dear friends and family, I come to you with a heavy heart asking for your prayers. Our family was in a tragic car accident and we lost Papa, Neenee, and Aunt Megan. They have gone home to be with the Lord. Please keep Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah, and Gia in your prayers as they remain in the hospital, we are asking for complete healing and strength for each of them.”

The Putmans became the subject of a reality show on TLC eight years ago as fans were fascinated by their lifestyle, which saw 25 family members all living under one roof. They soon won fans for their faith, humour and closeness. The show moved to YouTube in 2021 under a new name, Growing Up Putman.

In a longer message, Isabelle wrote about the family’s unshakable Christian faith despite their grief.

TLC reality show Meet the Putmans followed 25 members of the Putman family who lived in the same house. Three of the family members have been killed in a car accident and others are fighting for their life in hospital. Photo by TLC. | TLC

“ My entire family — Papa, Neenee, Billy, Jen, Brandon, Kacie, Blake, Megan, Jamie, Blair, myself (Isabelle), Abby, Emma, Addison, Bella, Mercy, Gabby, Noah, Mya, Nova, Lulu, Alena, Gia, Jonah, Eli, Solomon, Uriah, Samson, Luke, and Anna — all proclaim that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is our hope, our peace, and our salvation. Even in this time of heartbreak, we rest in knowing that God is in control.”

She added: “We ask for your continued prayers for Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah, and Gia as they recover, and for our whole family as we walk through this deep loss.”

The nature of the car accident is not yet known.