The Florence + the Machine singer has opened up about the lost baby that almost meant she also lost her life.

Florence Welch, aged 39, known for fronting indie band Florence + the Machine, had an miscarriage in August 2023.

In after her loss, the star was informed my doctors that her pregnancy had been ectopic, meaning that the fertilised egg had implanted in a fallopian tube, rather than the uterus. She was told that, as a result, her fallopian tube then ruptured, which caused her to have massive internal bleeding.

In an interview with The Guardian, she said: “The closest I came to making life was the closest I came to death. And I felt like I had stepped through this door, and it was just full of women, screaming” She went on to reveal that she had an ectoptic pregnancy on stage.

In the summer of 2023, Florence and her boyfriend, who is only known as a British guitarist in an indie band as she prefers not to name him to protect his privacy, decided they wanted to start a family. Florence, who was about to turn 37 at the time, admitted she wasn’t expecting to fall pregnant because of her age - but she was shocked when she did, and quickly.

“It was my first experience of even trying to get pregnant, and I thought, there’s no way, because I’m ancient,” she told the publication. She went on to reveal she and her boyfriend, who have been together since 2011, got pregnant on their first time of trying. “It was a big shock. But it felt magical, as well. I felt I had followed a bodily instinct, in that animal sense, and it had happened,” she said.

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine said she underwent a ‘life-saving’ emergency surgery, which she has now revealed was because of an ectopic pregnancy. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC) | Getty Images for MRC

The miscarriage occurred early in the pregnancy, and the singer initially continued with planned performances - not knowing at first that her pregnancy had been ectopic. “I think, because it was my first time being pregnant, and it was my first miscarriage, I was like, OK, I’ve heard this is part of it. I spoke to my doctor, and they are not generally dangerous. Devastating, but not dangerous,” Florence said, explaining her decision. She was due to headline a festival in Cornwall a week after she lost her baby, and went ahead with this. “Emotionally, I was sad and scared, but I think, also, I was coping,” she added.

On the day of the Cornwall show, Florence said she felt unwell had started to bleed heavily. She was also in pain, but wanted to take to the stage. Her doctor told her that, although ectopic pregnancies were rare, she should check this, so she made a plan to go for a scan as soon as she was back at home in London. In the moment, however, she put on her dress, took some painkillers and prepared to perform. “Women! It’s funny. I took some ibuprofen and stepped out on stage,” she said.

“I was in the elements, in the wind and rain, and I just felt something working through me,” she continued, adding that her pain had disappeared while she sang on stage. “And I felt this thing take over, the thing that’s always there, the safe space of performance.”

On the tour bus back to London, however, Florence’s pain returned, but then she woke up the next morning at home and felt fine. She still attended her hospital appointment to be checked for an ectopic pregnancy, but she was so sure she would be okay that she went alone. “I didn’t want to go for the scan. I thought, I’ve done this show, I’m fine, I can cope. But my doctor’s insistence that I come in saved my life,” she added.

In the UK, around 1 in every 90 pregnancies is ectopic, as stated by the NHS. This is around 11,000 pregnancies a year.

During the scan, however, the doctor informed Florence that she had suffered an ectopic pregnancy and her fallopian tube had ruptured. “I had a Coke can’s worth of blood in my abdomen,” she said. Her boyfriend was called and immediately came to the hospital. Florence was told she would need emergency surgery within the hour, and during that procedure her fallopian tube had to be removed.

At the end of the summer of 2023, Florence posted a message on her Instagram page tells fans she had to cancel a handful of festival shows. She explained that she’d had to have emergency surgery, that it had saved her life, but that she didn’t feel strong enough to go into the reasons for it. Now, she has said that the reason for this was the ectopic pregnancy.

At the time, Florence had been due to fly to another festival. “If I’d got on that plane, I’d have come off on a stretcher. Or worse,” she said. When she got home from the hospital, she remembers that she howled. “I think the sound that came out of me was like a wounded animal or something. And then, that was that,” she said, becoming emotional. “Ten days later, I was back on stage.”

Most women who have had an ectopic pregnancy will be able to get pregnant again, according to the NHS, even if they've had a fallopian tube removed. Occasionally, it may be necessary to use fertility treatment such as IVF. The chances of having another ectopic pregnancy are higher if you've had one before, but the risk is still small. For now, however, Florence and her boyfriend are waiting and seeing.

If you have been affected by baby loss, you can ring Sands helpline on 0808 164 3332.