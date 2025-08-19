Former Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has revealed for the first time that she experienced two miscarriages in private.

The singer made the revelation on the We Need To Talk podcast, hosted by Married At First Sight UK expert Paul C Brunson. Perrie, 32, revealed that her first miscarriage happened before the birth of her son Axel.

She said: “I remember finding out I was pregnant. Obviously, I started bleeding not long after, and I went to hospital and I had the scan and they were like, ‘There’s no baby.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve made this up. Maybe I got a false positive or something’. I remember being on my own at the appointments.”

Axel, her son with footballer fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, was born in August 2021, Perrie described her son as a “rainbow baby”, which is a term given to child born the mother suffers a pregnancy loss.

Perrie’s second miscarriage came less than a year after Axel’s birth, and much further along in the pregnancy. She said: “I was rehearsing for the last Little Mix tour, and I thought, ‘I don’t feel good’. Every symptom under the sun. I was like, ‘I think I’m pregnant.’”

However, at 24 weeks, doctors told the couple that the baby had no heartbeat, with the singer describing it as the “worst day of my life”. She said: “It’s weird, because the first time it happened, I think because it was so early, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s hard’.

“But I think when you’re 24 weeks and you’ve planned out that room and all these things, it’s really hard. And nobody knows other than immediate friends and family.”

Perrie grew to fame on the reality competition show The X Factor, which she won in 2011 alongside her Little Mix bandmates Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Following Jesy’s exit from the group, Little Mix split in 2022, with Perrie and her fellow members going on to launch solo careers.