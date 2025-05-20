A reality TV star has lost her best friend, her dog and suffered a miscarriage - all in the space of just a few days.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace has been was left heartbroken by the "sudden" death of her best friend, her beloved pet dog, and also her unborn child.

The reality star, 46, who was best known for appearing on Big Brother UK back in 2006, first took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 14) to say that she was unable to "breathe" after her finding out that her friend Chanel had died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She shared a series of posts about her late friend, which included throwback photos of the pair on holiday together. In one post she wrote: “I can't even breath, not you. . . not my precious gentle kind baby girl. . . The world was beautiful with you in it, I can't even, I love you."

In another post she shared an image of her and Chanel kissing, and in a third she said “I miss you angel”. Her profile photo is also now an image of the two of them together.

Days later, on Saturday May 17, the grieving star returned to social media to tell fans that she was having to cope with a second death - that of her pet dog Charlie.

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace has lost two loved ones and also suffered a miscarriage within just a few days. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty

She shared a series of photos of herself and Charlie, including one which she said was taken just three hours before he died and shows him cuddled up to her in bed. In the lengthy caption she wrote: “ First pic was 3 hours before you died i had no idea. . . but u did. . . thats why u came, u never cuddled me in bed like this . . then 1 hour later u died in my arms. . . I held u for 11 hours, not wanting to believe the truth. . . I woke up today.... no more you. . . no pitter patter feet coming to wake my mummy up, no more BEST morning cuddles. . . my baby my first born my replacement child gone. . . died slowly in my arms . . . knowing mummy was there, you was safe. . . I love you Charlie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, just a day later, on Sunday May 18, the reality star revealed she had suffered a miscarriage. She shared a series of photos of people she'd lost over the past year in an Instagram Story and then added: “Another lost baby. One week ago. 2025. Dead.”

Dorset Police are investigating after a woman in her 30s, reported to be Chanel, died “suddenly” at an address in Bournemouth town centre earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attended and carried out enquiries at the scene. The woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious and her family has been informed. Our thoughts are with the woman’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

Chanel’s death also comes less than a year after Aisleyne had to cope with the death of her best friend, Femi, who she had known since she was a teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, in June 2024, she posted a photo of the pair on her Instagram page and wrote: "Femi, Hyper, but my big brother for 30 years. . . I am so broken." She added that he was “always [her] guide and [her] protector”, as well as “everyone's fave human”.

In another post, she said: “I wish I could hold you super tight 1 last time, tell you I love you & am so very grateful for your love. . . Never have I had a love like yours. . . a true FAMILY love . . . unconditional, unhurtful never unkind. . . & a PLATONIC love that stayed in my life so solid from the day we met. . . longer than any blood family I've had... God sent us each other. . . he certainly sent me YOU.”

The cause of Femi, Chanel or Charlie’s deaths are not yet known.

It has been a very tough year for Aisleyne as also suffered a worrying health scare earlier this year when she "nearly died" after she took fake Ozempic to lose two stone.

If you need to talk to someone, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.