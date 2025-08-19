Will Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain move to Birmingham City? Alex Oxlade Chamberlain of Besiktas controls the ball during the Turkish Super League match between Besiktas and Goztepe on April 3, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has one year left on his deal with Turkish team Besiktas.

Former Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has opened up about her pain at suffering two miscarriages. She spoke about it on the We Need To Talk podcast with Paul C Brunson and said: "I remember finding out I was pregnant. Obviously, I started bleeding not long after, and I went to hospital and I had the scan and they were like, 'There’s no baby.'

"And I was like, 'Oh, I’ve made this up. Maybe I got a false positive or something.’ "I remember being on my own at the appointments."

Perrie Edwards revealed that her first miscarriage took place before the birth of her son Axel whom she shares with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Her second miscarriage came less than a year after Axel’s birth in August 2021.

Perrie said: “I was rehearsing for the last Little Mix tour, and I thought, ‘I don’t feel good’. Every symptom under the sun. I was like, ‘I think I’m pregnant.” The couple were told by doctors at 24 weeks that the baby had no heartbeat and Perrie described it as the “worst day of my life.”

She also said: “It’s weird, because the first time it happened, I think because it was so early, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s hard’.

“But I think when you’re 24 weeks and you’ve planned out that room and all these things, it’s really hard. And nobody knows other than immediate friends and family.”

It has now been reported that her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be set to move to Birmingham City. In 2023, the star joined Turkish team Besiktas from Liverpool.

According to talkSport, “Reports claim there has been some interest from top-flight sides in England too, with Besiktas open to letting him leave.

“The midfielder has been in full training in Turkey, but he has not made an appearance in pre-season or competitively this season.”

Former Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been together since 2017. When Little Mix went on hiatus in 2022, she and Alex got engaged, this was around the time Perrie suffered her second miscarriage.