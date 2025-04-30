Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In football, there is perhaps nothing a player can do that’s more damaging to your team than getting sent off.

For most teams, dropping down to 10 men is the final nail in the coffin for their game. The man advantage gives their opponents a huge leg-up, as proven by last weekend’s Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Manchester United.

After Evanilson was sent off, Man United dominated the final 20 minutes of the game, and found a crucial equalising goal. The Brazilian’s red card has since been rescinded, however, as it was pointed out that he actually slipped instead of deliberately fouling Noussair Mazraoui.

It is certainly one of the weirdest red cards given out this season - but pales in comparison to some on this list. Some of the red cards here are brazen, including one player kicking a ballboy and another dragging his studs across an opposing player’s body; one sending off on this list was even a case of mistaken identity, where the wrong player was given the red card.

Here are some of the silliest red cards in football history.

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal v Wolves (2022)

Some players get sent off with a straight red card, others by receiving two yellow cards. Arsenal winger Martinelli was on the receiving end the latter here - but was sent down the tunnel in record time.

Within the space of five seconds, the Brazilian received his two yellow cards from referee Michael Oliver. The first was for pushing Wolves player Daniel Podence as he was taking a throw-in; the second, for knocking Chiquinho to the ground as he went to pick up the ball.

We’ve not seen someone get two yellow cards that quick before, or since. It’s likely a record that Martinelli will hold for quite some time.

Josip Simunic - Croatia v Australia (2006)

Like we just said, two yellow cards or a straight red will always lead to a player getting sent off. But one referee at the 2006 World Cup apparently forgot that these are the rules of the game.

In a clash between Croatia and Australia, defender Josip Simunic put in his typical physical performance - but after repeated fouls ended up being given three yellow cards before being sent off. Ironically, the foul for which he was given his second yellow was so aggressive that it probably warranted a straight red on its own.

Admitting to his mistake, referee Graham Poll actually resigned after the match.

Eden Hazard - Swansea City v Chelsea (2013)

This one is an iconic incident that immediately cemented itself into the folklore of English football.

In the League Cup semi-final between Swansea City and Chelsea, the home team were 2-0 up on aggregate with 10 minutes to go. The ball went out of play for a Chelsea throw-in, and was picked up by a Swansea ballboy, Charlie Morgan - who dropped to the ground and tucked the ball underneath him.

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, desperate to get the game back underway, kicked the teenager as he tried to get the ball back; cue absolute carnage, with the Belgian winger being sent off in the process. Hazard later apologised and insisted he hadn’t meant to hurt the young lad.

Kieran Gibbs - Chelsea v Arsenal (2014)

This one put referee Andre Marriner in quite an awkward spot.

Arsene Wenger’s 1000th game as Arsenal manager turned into a nightmare, with Chelsea putting six goals past his men as they cruised to victory. But that is not what the game is remembered for.

Chelsea were already two goals up in the 17th minute, when Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain blocked a shot from Eden Hazard with his hand in the box, an immediate penalty offence. As Marriner pointed to the spot, he decided that the Arsenal man deserved a straight red card for the offence.

But in a case of mistaken identity, Marriner ended up sending off Kieran Gibbs instead, showing a red card to the wrong person. Both players told Marriner he’d got the wrong man, but his decision stood. The referee later apologised and the red card was rescinded after the game.

Steven Gerrard - Liverpool v Manchester United (2015)

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was long past his prime by 2015, and was named on the bench for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Manchester United. Coming on as a substitute after half-time, he made an immediate impression - for all the wrong reasons.

Just 38 seconds after coming on, Gerrard was heading back down the tunnel in disgrace, having been shown a straight red card for stamping on Man United midfielder Ander Herrera, with the Red Devils going on to win 2-1.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Gerrard said: “I've let down my team-mates and the fans. I take full responsibility. I don't know what caused it. Probably just a reaction to the initial tackle.

“I shouldn't say more about it really. I've just come out here to apologise to the dressing room and supporters.”

Hakan Unsal - Brazil v Turkey (2002)

Rivaldo’s supposed “head injury” at the 2002 World Cup is another fiasco that the streets won’t forget. During the match, the Brazilian was timewasting over a corner, taking what seemed like forever to collect the ball.

In response, Turkish player Unsal fired the ball at him, which then struck the forward in the legs. It probably hurt quite a bit, but when Rivaldo dropped to the ground, he did so clutching his head instead in one of the most bizarre incidents in international football.

Although his original actions were probably worthy of a yellow card, Unsal was immediately sent off.

Pepe - Real Madrid v Getafe (2009)

A lot of Pepe’s red cards were silly, but this one takes the cake for just how overly aggressive it was.

After bringing down Getafe captain Javier Casquero, the Portgueuse defender not only kicked him in the leg, but then dragged his studs up the opposing player’s back. As a punishment, he received a 10-game ban.

Evidently, he didn’t learn his lesson from this, as he continued to pick up yellow cards for violent conduct throughout his career.