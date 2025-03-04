Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon was sent off as the Magpies were beaten 2-1 by Brighton in the FA Cup. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are still weighing up whether or not to appeal Anthony Gordon’s red card - but may as well not bother.

That is the message from Magpies legend Alan Shearer, who believes his former club has “no chance” of getting Gordon’s red card overturned.

Gordon was sent off in Newcastle’s FA Cup defeat to Brighton last weekend, thrusting his hands into the face of opposing defender Jan Paul van Hecke. Doing so just a few metres in front of referee Anthony Taylor, he was shown a straight red and directed down the tunnel.

Newcastle eventually lost the game in extra time, with ex-Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck finding the net in the 114th minute.

Having received a red card, Gordon is set to serve a three-match ban, which includes Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. The Magpies were beaten 2-0 by the Premier League leaders last month, and will struggle even more without the explosive England international.

The Magpies might consider appealing the red card, in a bid to have it overturned - but ex-striker and manager Shearer believes this would be pointless.

Speaking on an episode of The Rest Is Football podcast, he said: “Even if they decide to appeal, they’ve got no chance of winning it because it was a clear, clear red card. I haven’t got a clue what he’s doing.

“I know you get drawn in the moment and the game and all of that, but it has to be in your mind, you actually should know that anything stupid then you’re in danger of missing the Carabao Cup final. I just think, oh my God. That’s a massive blow to Newcastle, a stupid thing to do.

“Not only did he cost his team, he could cost his team in the Carabao because he’s one of Newcastle’s big hitters - and he’s having a very, very good season. Albeit, he might not be having a good time at the minute, but he’s had a very good season in general.”