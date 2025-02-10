Former Newcastle striker John Tudor waves to the crowd during half-time at St. James Park in April 2019. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

One of Newcastle’s greatest ever strikers has died at the age of 78, the club has confirmed.

In an official statement published this afternoon (February 10) Newcastle United has confirmed the death of John Tudor.

Perhaps best known for his partnership with Malcolm Macdonald upfront, Tudor scored 72 goals in 219 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions. He was also part of the side that won the FA Cup in 1974, as well as the Anglo-Italian Cup and the Texaco Cup.

A statement published by Newcastle United read: “His aerial power and unselfishness made him an ideal foil for Macdonald. He was a regular until suffering a knee ligament injury, then a change in manager and the arrival of Alan Gowling led to his transfer to Stoke City.

“Retiring from the professional game due to his persistent knee problem, Tudor later returned to the north east when he became a publican in Bedlington at the Millfield Inn for a spell before moving back to his native Ilkeston.

“The club's thoughts are with John's family and friends at this difficult time.”

Tudor retired in 1979, and following his aformentioned stint as landlord of the Millfield Inn he even went into coaching, lending his services to Tonka United in Minnesota, USA.

His cause of death has not been confirmed at the time of publication.