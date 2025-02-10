Newcastle United "legend" dies age 78 as club leads tributes to ex-Sheffield and Coventry striker
In an official statement published this afternoon (February 10) Newcastle United has confirmed the death of John Tudor.
Perhaps best known for his partnership with Malcolm Macdonald upfront, Tudor scored 72 goals in 219 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions. He was also part of the side that won the FA Cup in 1974, as well as the Anglo-Italian Cup and the Texaco Cup.
Tudor spent five years at St James’ Park after signing in 1971, having previously played for Coventry City and Sheffield United.
A statement published by Newcastle United read: “His aerial power and unselfishness made him an ideal foil for Macdonald. He was a regular until suffering a knee ligament injury, then a change in manager and the arrival of Alan Gowling led to his transfer to Stoke City.
“Retiring from the professional game due to his persistent knee problem, Tudor later returned to the north east when he became a publican in Bedlington at the Millfield Inn for a spell before moving back to his native Ilkeston.
“The club's thoughts are with John's family and friends at this difficult time.”
Tudor retired in 1979, and following his aformentioned stint as landlord of the Millfield Inn he even went into coaching, lending his services to Tonka United in Minnesota, USA.
His cause of death has not been confirmed at the time of publication.