Newcastle United "legend" dies age 78 as club leads tributes to ex-Sheffield and Coventry striker

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

10th Feb 2025, 12:57pm
Former Newcastle striker John Tudor waves to the crowd during half-time at St. James Park in April 2019.placeholder image
Former Newcastle striker John Tudor waves to the crowd during half-time at St. James Park in April 2019. | Stu Forster/Getty Images
One of Newcastle’s greatest ever strikers has died at the age of 78, the club has confirmed.

In an official statement published this afternoon (February 10) Newcastle United has confirmed the death of John Tudor.

Perhaps best known for his partnership with Malcolm Macdonald upfront, Tudor scored 72 goals in 219 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions. He was also part of the side that won the FA Cup in 1974, as well as the Anglo-Italian Cup and the Texaco Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tudor spent five years at St James’ Park after signing in 1971, having previously played for Coventry City and Sheffield United.

Former Newcastle striker John Tudor waves to the crowd during half-time at St. James Park in April 2019.placeholder image
Former Newcastle striker John Tudor waves to the crowd during half-time at St. James Park in April 2019. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

A statement published by Newcastle United read: “His aerial power and unselfishness made him an ideal foil for Macdonald. He was a regular until suffering a knee ligament injury, then a change in manager and the arrival of Alan Gowling led to his transfer to Stoke City.

“Retiring from the professional game due to his persistent knee problem, Tudor later returned to the north east when he became a publican in Bedlington at the Millfield Inn for a spell before moving back to his native Ilkeston.

“The club's thoughts are with John's family and friends at this difficult time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tudor retired in 1979, and following his aformentioned stint as landlord of the Millfield Inn he even went into coaching, lending his services to Tonka United in Minnesota, USA.

His cause of death has not been confirmed at the time of publication.

Related topics:Newcastle UnitedFA Cup
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice