Kieran Trippier is still a big part of Eddie Howe’s plans for Newcastle. | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle have rejected a last-minute bid for one of the club’s best free kick takers.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since arriving at St James’ Park from Atletico Madrid in 2022, Kieran Trippier has both shined on the pitch and been a veteran voice in the dressing room. Manager Eddie Howe considers Trippier to be a key player for the Magpies, even if he’s seen fewer minutes so far this season.

But according to CaughtOffside, the England international was the subject of a surprise bid from a club at the top of the Turkish Super Lig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sources suggest he welcomed Galatasaray’s interest and is disappointed that Newcastle blocked the transfer. However, the club was firm in its stance, refusing to approve a loan deal unless a mandatory purchase option was included.

Kieran Trippier is still a big part of Eddie Howe’s plans for Newcastle. | Getty Images

Newcastle, who reached the Carabao Cup final this week with victory over Arsenal, are in the precarious position of balancing squad depth for silverware and top four Premier League finish with keeping their players happy.

With the Turkish transfer window still open for a few more days, there’s a slim chance discussions could resume. However, a move seems unlikely at this point, making a summer transfer the more likely scenario.

For Newcastle supporters, the decision to keep Trippier is likely seen as a sensible one. The club had a quiet January transfer window, and losing a senior defender mid-season could have created an unnecessary gap in the squad.