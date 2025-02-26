Liverpool manager Arne Slot had it out with referee Michael Oliver after the 2-2 draw against Everton. | Getty Images

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has learned of his punishment after being sent off in his side’s 2-2 draw against Everton.

Tensions boiled over in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, with James Tarkowski’s equaliser deep into stoppage time launching the game into chaos. Both Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were sent off by Michael Oliver along with Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Now, punishments have been handed out for Slot and Hulshoff, who were shown red cards after approaching referee Oliver after the final whistle.

An independent regulatory commission has now given Slot and Hulshoff touchline bans after they admitted charges of using an improper manner and/or using insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards the match officials, with Slot to pay a fine of £70,000 and Hulshoff £7,000. The Football Association also announced Everton have been fined £65,000 and Liverpool £50,000 for failing to ensure their players and/or staff did not behave in an improper way.

Jones and Doucoure clashed after the Everton player celebrated in front of the Liverpool fans, leading Jones to confront him before players and staff from both sides raced over.

Slot will miss tonight’s (February 26) Premier League home game against Newcastle and the visit of Southampton on March 8 but can be on the touchline for next week’s Champions League last-16 first-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool assistant first-team coach John Heitinga will take on touchline duties in their absence - who ironically played for Everton in the late 2000s.