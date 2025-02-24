Moise Kean was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the pitch during Fiorentina’s game against Hellas Verona. | Getty Images

A former Everton star was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the pitch mid-game.

The Italian striker, who now plays for Fiorentina, dropped to the ground in their Serie A clash with Hellas Verona in the Serie A yesterday (February 23). Now, the club has shared an update on his condition.

Moise Kean, who played for the Toffees from 2019 to 2021, was involved in a collision with Hellas players Pawel Dawidowicz and Diego Coppola. Replays showed him to have been struck in the head by Dawidowicz during the incident - but Kean initially played on after receiving treatment.

But in the 67th minute, Kean, 24, dropped to the ground and was unresponsive, causing the game to be stopped while he was given oxygen and stretchered off, before being rushed into the back of an ambulance and into hospital.

The game was eventually won by Hellas, with substitute Antoine Bernede bagging a 95th minute winner. Fiorentina are still sixth in the league.

A spokesperson for Fiorentina said: “ACF Fiorentina announces that Moise Kean was discharged from the Verona hospital during the night and returned to Florence. The clinical and diagnostic tests carried out were all negative.”

It is not the first time that a Fiorentina player has collapsed on the pitch this season. In December, midfielder Edoardo Bove suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during la Viola’s match against Inter Milan. The 22-year-old is still recovering, and having been fitted with a defibrillator is forbidden from playing in the Serie A. He was in the stands for yesterday’s game.

Fiorentina have now lost their last three league matches, but an upcoming trip to relegation scrappers Lecce could help them bounce back into form.