Tottenham Hotspur close to agreeing £60m deal for attacker from Premier League rival

David George
2 minutes ago
Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, according to reports.

Personal terms have apparently been agreed and talks between the clubs are advancing rapidly.

Spurs have chased the 26-year-old all summer and are now ahead of Arsenal in the race for his signature.

Eze started Palace’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, but reports suggest a full agreement between the clubs is expected this week.

According to the Sun, Eze is “set to seal” a move to north London, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Daniel Levy and Steve Parish held direct talks on Monday.

Posting on X, he said: “Tottenham and Crystal Palace chairmans Daniel Levy and Steve Parish, in direct contact today for Eberechi Eze deal.

“[I] understand Spurs are willing to offer £55m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons to get the deal done.

“Eze informed Palace last week of his desire to join Tottenham Hotspur.”

Spurs’ proposed £60m fee would still fall shy of Eze’s previous £65m release clause.

