Tottenham Hotspur close to agreeing £60m deal for attacker from Premier League rival

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, according to reports.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Personal terms have apparently been agreed and talks between the clubs are advancing rapidly.

Spurs have chased the 26-year-old all summer and are now ahead of Arsenal in the race for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eze started Palace’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, but reports suggest a full agreement between the clubs is expected this week.

According to the Sun, Eze is “set to seal” a move to north London, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Daniel Levy and Steve Parish held direct talks on Monday.

Posting on X, he said: “Tottenham and Crystal Palace chairmans Daniel Levy and Steve Parish, in direct contact today for Eberechi Eze deal.

“[I] understand Spurs are willing to offer £55m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons to get the deal done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eze informed Palace last week of his desire to join Tottenham Hotspur.”

Spurs’ proposed £60m fee would still fall shy of Eze’s previous £65m release clause.

Eze informed Palace last week of his desire to join Tottenham. If completed, the deal would give Thomas Frank a creative midfielder to replace James Maddison, with Eze coming off one of his best Premier League seasons.