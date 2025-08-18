Tottenham Hotspur close to agreeing £60m deal for attacker from Premier League rival
Personal terms have apparently been agreed and talks between the clubs are advancing rapidly.
Spurs have chased the 26-year-old all summer and are now ahead of Arsenal in the race for his signature.
Eze started Palace’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, but reports suggest a full agreement between the clubs is expected this week.
According to the Sun, Eze is “set to seal” a move to north London, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Daniel Levy and Steve Parish held direct talks on Monday.
Posting on X, he said: “Tottenham and Crystal Palace chairmans Daniel Levy and Steve Parish, in direct contact today for Eberechi Eze deal.
“[I] understand Spurs are willing to offer £55m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons to get the deal done.
Spurs’ proposed £60m fee would still fall shy of Eze’s previous £65m release clause.
Eze informed Palace last week of his desire to join Tottenham. If completed, the deal would give Thomas Frank a creative midfielder to replace James Maddison, with Eze coming off one of his best Premier League seasons.