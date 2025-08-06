Arsenal are set to make their first move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, according to reports.

Eze has become Arsenal’s top target following the £54m signing of striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

Mikel Arteta is pushing to add more attacking depth, and Eze is seen as the ideal fit, although Palace are keen to retain their top stars this summer.

The 27-year-old has a £68m release clause, though reports are split on whether it's still active. But the deal hinges on the departure of another Arsenal midfielder.

Arsenal’s bid is expected soon - once Stuttgart make progress on signing Fabio Vieira.

Talks between the two clubs are ongoing, according to Football Insider. Stuttgart want Vieira to replace Enzo Millot, who’s set to join Al-Ahli.

The German side are reportedly offering £17m, but the Gunners are holding out for more. Arsenal need the sale to free up funds for Eze, but both deals are reportedly moving quickly.

Eze is both eager to join and wanting clarity on his future, before Palace face Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday.