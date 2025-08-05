Liverpool, Newcastle United and Arsenal have all been dealt a fierce blow in the summer transfer market - by one of their Premier League peers.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three clubs have been pursuing players from Crystal Palace this summer, with the hopes of pinching their top players for their own gain.

Liverpool and Newcastle have been pining for defender Marc Guehi for more than 12 months, with the London-based club fending off a flurry of bids for the England international - who now has one year left on his current contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been chasing the signature of winger Eberechi Eze, who manager Mikel Arteta sees as the club’s ideal left-wing; it’s arguably the weak point in the Gunners’ starting XI given Gabriel Martinelli’s recent dip in form.

With a month still to go in the summer transfer window, there is plenty of time to get a deal over the line.

However, Crystal Palace are standing firm and are in “no rush” to sell either player, according to the Sun.

It comes after the Eagles were dumped out of the Europa League due former owner John Textor's ties with Lyon - which he still owns.

The club are due to be demoted to the Conference League, although an appeal has been lodged.