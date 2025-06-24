Crystal Palace should move quickly to get a deal for Marc Guehi over the line this summer.

That is the message from one of the club’s former chairmen, who wants to see the Eagles “cash in” on their captain during the summer transfer window.

Last year, Guehi came close to leaving Selhurst Park as Newcastle United made three separate offers for the England international. Now, they are competing with Premier League champions Liverpool, who are keen on bringing Guehi to Anfield as a replacement for the outbound Jarell Quansah.

TalkSport presenter Simon Jordan, who was Crystal Palace chairman from 2000 to 2010, said: “The fact is that when you’re comparing it to Liverpool and other iconic football clubs - when Liverpool come knocking on your door, as a top footballer you go ‘I’ll have some of that’.

“Sell him. Unless you can tie him down, you’ll get nothing for him [next season]. That’s the choice; they took the roll of the dice last year and didn’t take Newcastle’s money, now they’re against the clock.

“So what [else] do you get? You get nothing, and then you’ve got to go and buy a centre-back.

“You might as well sell him. [Oliver] Glasner won’t be thrilled with that but he’s not going to be tied down is he?”