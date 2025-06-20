Liverpool are eyeing up a big-name replacement for Jarell Quansah - who is on the verge of joining Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds are now targeting Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi as their next defensive reinforcement, according to the Telegraph.

Guehi, who is entering the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, has emerged as a top priority for the Reds as they look to bolster their backline under new manager Arne Slot. Palace could be forced to cash in this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in 2025.

Liverpool are reportedly close to finalising a £30-40m deal for Quansah, which would not only free up funds but also create space in the squad. Guehi’s arrival would represent another statement of intent from the Merseyside club, who have already wrapped up a deal for Jeremie Frimpong and are nearing agreements for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

The centre-back situation at Anfield remains fluid. Virgil van Dijk has extended his contract, Ibrahima Konate is facing uncertainty amid links to Real Madrid, and Joe Gomez has only recently returned from injury.

Guehi would bring pace, composure, and leadership to Liverpool’s defence. His standout performance in Palace’s FA Cup final win over Manchester City only boosted his growing reputation. Former England boss Gareth Southgate has labelled him an “exceptional” talent.

It comes after Newcastle United have spent the past 12 months chasing Guehi’s signature - they were snubbed by Palace as the England international committed his future to the Eagles.