Arsenal u-turn on plans to sign £68m Premier League star as negotiations reach stumbling block
Manager Mikel Arteta is strengthening his squad this summer after a third successive season where the Gunners finished second in the Premier League, losing out to Liverpool and again ending the season without any silverware.
High-profile signings like Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP and Chelsea winger Noni Madueke have been compounded by greater squad depth, coming from the likes of defender Cristhian Mosquera and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
But the Arsenal manager also wants to sign another attacker before the summer window closes - particularly someone to take Gabriel Martinelli’s starting XI place on the left wing. Real Madrid outcast Rodrygo has been linked, but the Gunners’ primary transfer target comes from another London-based Premier League side.
Yesterday (July 29), we reported that Arsenal had laid out rather amicable terms for Crystal Palace in their negotiations for Eberechi Eze.
This included paying his £68m release clause in two installments, offering Reiss Nelson to sweeten the deal and even waiting until Palace had signed a replacement before confirming the transfer.
However, the Athletic has since claimed that negotiations have hit a stumbling block, with the Gunners u-turning on their plans.
Instead of being happy to pay the release clause, Arsenal are now only willing to pursue Eze’s signature if Palace lower their asking price. It’s a typical negotiation tactic, and does not necessarily mean they are pulling out of the deal altogether.
The fact Arsenal could chase Rodrygo instead - he and Eze seem like an either/or situation, rather than Arteta signing both of them - could also influence how the two clubs proceed.
