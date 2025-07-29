Arsenal 'set terms' to sign £68m Premier League attacker as talks gather pace

Arsenal are willing to sweeten the deal for a sought-after Premier League attacker.

After a slow start to the window, Arsenal have gone full throttle, spending nearly £200m on Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke, and most recently Viktor Gyokeres.

These reinforcements follow a frustrating 2024/25 campaign that saw the Gunners finish second in the Premier League for the third year running, with no silverware to show for their efforts.

Injuries crippled the squad last season, particularly upfront; when Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz both suffered season-ending injuries, the Gunners were left without a recognised centre forward.

Now, one more player is left on manager Mikel Arteta’s shopping list, as he looks for a winger to usurp Gabriel Martinelli on the left.

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is at the top of the list. The England international bagged 25 goal contributions across all competitions for FA Cup winners Palace last season and has attracted interest from Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Tottenham.

However, Arsenal are leading the race for the 27-year-old, who has a £68m release clause.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are proposing a deal that would see them pay £30m upfront, with the remaining £38m in installments over two years. Talks are progressing behind the scenes, the outlet added.

To get the deal over the line, Arsenal are also willing to include Reiss Nelson as part of a player-plus-cash offer. The Gunners are even prepared to wait until Palace line up a replacement, in what seems to be a very amicable approach to negotiations.