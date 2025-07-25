Arsenal have confirmed the fifth player to join the Emirates this summer - and it's a crucial signing.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal have signed 21-year-old defender Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia in a deal worth around £13m plus add-ons.

The Spain U21 international becomes the club’s fifth summer signing and has agreed to a five-year contract, with an option for a sixth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mosquera, who made 41 appearances for Valencia last season, will offer depth behind William Saliba and Gabriel but can play anywhere across the back line. He’s already joined Arsenal on their preseason tour in Singapore and Hong Kong.

“This means everything to me,” Mosquera told Arsenal’s website. “I couldn’t pass this up - a massive club, a real opportunity.”

Manager Mikel Arteta called Mosquera “an intelligent player with pace who’s comfortable centrally or wide.”

He joins a growing list of arrivals that includes midfielder Martin Zubimendi, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, midfielder Christian Norgaard, and winger Noni Madueke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal have also locked in new contracts for Gabriel and Myles Lewis-Skelly, with teenager Ethan Nwaneri close to finalizing a long-term extension.

The Gunners are still pursuing Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, but a deal - potentially worth £65 million - is not yet close to being secured.

Arsenal open the 2025/26 Premier League season away at Manchester United on August 17, still chasing their first league title under Arteta after three straight second-place finishes.