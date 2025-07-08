Newcastle 'confident' of beating Liverpool to signature of £50m Crystal Palace star

Newcastle United are confident that they can beat Liverpool to the signing of an England international.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far, the Magpies have added young Spanish winger Antonio Cordero on a free transfer from Malaga, but have missed out on other transfer targets like Joan Garcia (who joined Barcelona) and Bryan Mbeumo, who seems destined to join Manchester United.

Eddie Howe is determined to strengthen his squad this summer, having secured Champions League football and won the Carabao Cup last season - and does not want to see another transfer target snub a move to St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GiveMeSport has reported that Howe still believes he can beat Liverpool to the signature of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, even though the England international is said to be keen on a move to Anfield.

Newcastle recently agreed a £55m deal to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest, and are now turning their focus to bolstering their defence.

Former Newcastle winger Chris Waddle has warned that Palace won’t let Guehi - or fellow star Eberechi Eze - go cheaply. Eze, who has also featured for England, is a target for both the Magpies and Arsenal.

Waddle said: “Now Palace have won the FA Cup and qualified for the Europa League, they’re in a stronger position financially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Guehi and Eze will attract a lot of attention this summer, but it’s up to Palace to decide whether to cash in or build on their success.

“Newcastle need a centre-half and have money to spend, but prising either of them out of Selhurst Park is going to cost any club a lot.”