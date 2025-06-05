Newcastle United has confirmed the signing of a highly-rated Spanish teenager - who was also wanted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antonio Cordero, 18, will officially join the club on July 1 after his contract with Malaga expires, the Magpies announced.

The 18-year-old forward has already made 60 senior appearances for the Andalusian side, playing a key role in helping them maintain their Segunda Division status after last season’s promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He registered six goals and seven assists during the campaign, catching the attention of clubs across Europe.

Cordero’s move to Tyneside is subject to Premier League registration and UK visa approval. Speaking after the announcement, the young Spaniard said he’s excited to begin his new chapter.

“It’s truly an honour to be here, truly a pleasure,” Cordero said. “I am a person who likes to aspire high. Why not come to one of the best places in the world to do it? It’s a big step, and that’s one of the reasons I’m here. I’m happy to do it and have a great desire to get going already.”

Cordero, who has also impressed with Spain’s youth national teams, was previously linked with several top clubs including Barcelona, Real Madrid, and multiple Premier League sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle won the race for his signature, with sporting director Paul Mitchell reportedly playing a key role in securing the deal.

The Magpies see Cordero as a long-term investment with the potential to break into the first team in the coming seasons.