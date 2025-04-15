Who is Antonio Cordero? Star set to join Newcastle - who has he played for and which position could he play?
Having struggled throughout the season with various injuries to the likes of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Callum Wilson, the Magpies will be keen to strengthen their squad when the summer transfer window opens.
Now, a forward plying his trade in Spain is in the final months of his contract - and with no new deal in sight, he’s apparently on the verge of moving to St James’ Park. It comers amid interest from both Real Madrid and Barcelona, although he would potentially struggle to break into their respective starting XIs.
According to Radio Marca Malaga, it’s pretty much a done deal, and he will join Newcastle United on a five-year deal when the transfer window opens.
The player in question is Malaga winger Antonio Cordero. The Spaniard, 18, is widely regarded for his flair on the ball, and has scored five goals with six assists in 32 games this season.
Nicknamed Antonito, Cordero typically plays on the left-wing, a position that has been occupied by Gordon this season - although is perfectly capable on either flank. His versatility is likely one of the things that made him stand out to manager Eddie Howe.
Writing for Radio Marca Malaga, reporter Ismael Lopez said: “Cordero will leave at the end of the season after failing to reach an agreement to renew his contract.
“His strong performances this season, especially in the first half of the season, sparked the interest of several top European teams. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona were closely following his steps . However, the player accepted the Premier League offer and chose Newcastle United.
“Cordero will finish the season with Malaga and head to England in early June - and sign until 2030.”
