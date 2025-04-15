Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, lifts the Carabao Cup Trophy after his team's victory. He’s now in hospital with pneumonia. | Getty Images

Newcastle fans are desperately waiting for updates as their hugely popular manager Eddie Howe battles pneumonia - and have already been warned that he will miss at least two more games.

The Newcastle United boss has already missed Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday. The club has said the 47-year-old manager will miss Wednesday’s match against Crystal Palace and Saturday’s game against Aston Villa.

NHS experts says it usually takes between two and four weeks to recover from pneumonia.

The club said: “Newcastle United can announce that Eddie Howe is recovering in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia,” a statement read. “The club continues to extend its best wishes and support to Eddie and his family as he continues his recovery.

“Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa this week, with further updates to be communicated in due course.”

Howe, who sent his congratulations to the team after Sunday’s impressive win over United moved them back into the top four, offered thanks for the messages of support he has received.

“A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family,” Howe said.

“I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me. I’m immensely grateful for the specialist care I’m receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible.”

So, what exactly is pneumonia – and how is it treated?

– What is pneumonia?

Pneumonia is an inflammation of the lungs, normally triggered by an infection, according to the NHS website.

– What are the symptoms?

There are various signs and symptoms that suggest someone has pneumonia, which can start suddenly or gradually after a couple of days, the heath service said.

Coughing with yellow or green mucus – known as phlegm – is one sign. Others include shortness of breath, a high temperature, chest pain, body aches, fatigue, appetite loss, wheezing noises when breathing, and confusion.

The NHS says people should seek help if they have had a cough for three weeks or more, are coughing up blood, have chest pain, or are feeling breathless.

– How can it be treated?

In most cases, pneumonia can be treated with antibiotics and people get better within two to four weeks, the NHS website says.

But in some more serious cases, normally seen amongst patients that are either very young or over 65, hospital treatment can be necessary. This is also more likely in cases where people have cardiovascular disease, lung conditions, or other pre-existing illnesses.

In hospital, pneumonia patients are normally given fluids and antibiotics to treat the infection and are sometimes also given oxygen to ease breathing.