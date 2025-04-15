Jay Blades: BBC star's trial delayed after denying controlling or coercive behaviour towards wife

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The trial of BBC presenter Jay Blades, who is accused of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife, has been delayed.

The 55-year-old, who fronted primetime show The Repair Shop, was due to stand trial at Worcester Crown Court next month. Judge James Burbidge KC, the Recorder of Worcester, granted a defence application to vacate the trial date.

He fixed a new date for August 26 with an estimate of two weeks. A pre-trial review will take place on August 1. Blades, from Claverley in Shropshire, did not attend the brief hearing but was told he needed to appear in person for the pre-trial review. He was released on conditional bail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The trial of BBC presenter Jay Blades, who is accused of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife, has been delayed. (Photo: Getty Images)The trial of BBC presenter Jay Blades, who is accused of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife, has been delayed. (Photo: Getty Images)
The trial of BBC presenter Jay Blades, who is accused of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife, has been delayed. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The TV star had previously denied one charge of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards Lisa-Marie Zbozen. The charge alleges that controlling and coercive behaviour took place in an intimate or family relationship between January 1 2023 and September 12 last year.

The charge against Blades alleges that his behaviour had a “serious effect” on his partner, “namely that it caused her to fear on at least two occasions that violence would be used against her”. Ms Zbozen announced that the couple’s relationship was over in an Instagram post on May 2.

Related topics:BBCJay Blades

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice