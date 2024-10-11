Jay Blades: BBC's The Repair Shop star pleads not guilty to coercive control charge in court

David George
By David George

Health Specialist

11th Oct 2024, 2:38pm
BBC presenter Jay Blades has denied engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife.

The 54-year-old, who fronted primetime show The Repair Shop, entered a not guilty plea at Worcester Crown Court to one charge of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards Lisa-Marie Zbozen.

The charge alleges that controlling and coercive behaviour took place in an intimate or family relationship between January 1, 2023, and September 12 this year.

BBC presenter Jay Blades. | Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Ms Zbozen announced that the pair’s relationship was over in an Instagram post on May 2. Blades, from Claverley in Shropshire, appeared before the Recorder of Worcester, Judge James Burbidge KC on Friday.

Blades has also since been dropped from The Repair Shop’s presenting line-up.

Wearing a dark suit and tie, the star spoke only to confirm his identity to the court clerk and to enter his plea.

