Long-time presenter of The Repair Shop, Jay Blades, has been quietly removed from the show’s tour following abuse allegations towards his estranged wife.

The 54-year-old was reportedly dropped from Secrets from the Barn’s promotional material amid allegations of coercive and controlling behaviour towards Lisa Zbozen.

Blades has been a prominent figure on the BBC's Bafta-winning series for seven years, but his career now hangs in the balance due to the serious charges against him.

The BBC is also reportedly considering cancelling the Christmas special of The Repair Shop, and other projects linked to Blades have also been affected. Channel 5 has shelved the documentary series A Country House Through Time, while Channel 4 has confirmed that there will be no sequel to Blades' travel show with Dame Judi Dench, The Odd Couple.

Zbozen, 43, announced the end of their 18-month marriage in an Instagram post on May 2. The following day, West Mercia Police launched an investigation into Blades' conduct. He is expected to appear at Worcester Crown Court on Friday (October 11).

Furniture restorer Blades, who was made an MBE for services to craft in 2022, found fame on The Repair Shop, the restoration programme he has presented since 2017, which sees members of the public take worn-out family heirlooms to be restored by a team of experts.