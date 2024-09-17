Jay Blades: The Repair Shop star has driving while using mobile phone charge dropped
The Repair Shop star, 54, was accused of using a handheld mobile device while driving his Land Rover in Millfields Way, Wombourne, Staffordshire, on April 2. Blades, from Claverley near Wolverhampton, confirmed his not guilty plea at Walsall Magistrates' Court.
Prosecutor Zulqarnain Saeed stated that the Crown was offering no evidence due to the police officer's unavailability, leading Magistrate Neil Ravenscroft to dismiss the case. “Ravenscroft told Blades: "The matter will be dismissed, and you are free to go," to which Blades replied, "Thank you, sir."
Blades will face separate court proceedings next month at Worcester Crown Court, where he is expected to enter a plea regarding the coercive behaviour charges.
According to court documents, the charge relates to his fitness instructor wife Lisa Zbozen, who announced on her Instagram page in May that their relationship was over. The couple married in the grounds of a beachfront villa in Barbados on November 22 2022.