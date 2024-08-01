Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BBC has announced the return of a beloved programme, and it's coming back in just a few weeks.

Fans of The Repair Shop will be thrilled to learn that a new series of the award-winning show is on the TV guide. Host Jay Blades will once again lead the show, even though he has been busy with other projects.

The new series is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 14 at 8pm on BBC One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be Jay's first time hosting the show since his painful split from his ex-wife. The news of his return to The Repair Shop comes as he has also taken on two new projects outside of the BBC.

Channel 5 has signed Jay for The West End Through Time, his own television show. In this series, he explores the history of London's West End, including a visit to St Martins-in-the-Fields Church, where he learned about a significant historical discovery made in 2006 that changed views on London's origins.

The 54-year-old also has a project with Channel 4, featuring an unexpected co-star. Jay will be working with Dame Judi Dench in a one-off programme titled Dame Judi & Jay: The Odd Couple.

Despite being born nearly forty years apart, the two formed a lasting friendship after a chance meeting three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the show, Blades said: “To learn about a new friend’s past really solidifies the future of your friendship. Going down memory lane with someone dear to you is something I would urge everyone to do.

“This show has given me memories and a friendship I will cherish forever.”