The Repair Shop returning to BBC fronted by Jay Blades as release date confirmed
Fans of The Repair Shop will be thrilled to learn that a new series of the award-winning show is on the TV guide. Host Jay Blades will once again lead the show, even though he has been busy with other projects.
The new series is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 14 at 8pm on BBC One.
This will be Jay's first time hosting the show since his painful split from his ex-wife. The news of his return to The Repair Shop comes as he has also taken on two new projects outside of the BBC.
Channel 5 has signed Jay for The West End Through Time, his own television show. In this series, he explores the history of London's West End, including a visit to St Martins-in-the-Fields Church, where he learned about a significant historical discovery made in 2006 that changed views on London's origins.
The 54-year-old also has a project with Channel 4, featuring an unexpected co-star. Jay will be working with Dame Judi Dench in a one-off programme titled Dame Judi & Jay: The Odd Couple.
Despite being born nearly forty years apart, the two formed a lasting friendship after a chance meeting three years ago.
Speaking about the show, Blades said: “To learn about a new friend’s past really solidifies the future of your friendship. Going down memory lane with someone dear to you is something I would urge everyone to do.
“This show has given me memories and a friendship I will cherish forever.”
