An iconic rock DJ who worked with the likes of David Bowie and Sting has died at the age of 69.

Jed Gould, also known as "Jed The Fish" is thought to have been the first ever US DJ to play Depeche Mode, Duran Duran and The Pretenders. The iconic Los Angeles DJ died at his home on Monday morning (14 April) after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

His Instagram account made a post announcing the renowned DJ's sad passing. The statement read: "At 6am on April, 14, 2025, the world lost one of its most unique and brilliant personalities.

"Jed the Fish passed passed peacefully away in his beloved home and the world will never be the same. RIP Jed, go be with Alice," the statement ended, making reference to the icon's pet dog.

An iconic rock DJ who worked with the likes of David Bowie and Sting has died at the age of 69. (Photo: @jedthefish/Instagram) | @jedthefish/Instagram

Gould worked on the afternoon drive segment for alt-rock radio station KROQ from 1978 to 2012. His influential show helped KROQ establish itself as one of the most iconic radio stations of the 1980s and 1990s.

He also interviewed music megastars such as David Bowie, Sting and Elvis Costello. Born Edwin Jed Fish Gould III on July 15, 1955, he got his start in broadcasting while still a student at Casa Grande High School in Arizona.

He then moved to Los Angeles to attend the University of Southern California. Gould joined KROQ in 1978 and served on air for 34 years.

He was known for pioneering the music taste of many - often breaking new and unheard bands onto the scene by playing their music before they became mainstream. Current KROQ DJ Megan Holiday paid tribute to the respected DJ.

She said: "Jed the Fish was one of the kindest, funniest, and most unique people I’ve ever met. He was endlessly creative and could light up an arena with his energy." More tributes to the LA radio star poured in, with KROQ personality Poorman commenting: "Jed Um Fish Um… Dude you are the best!”