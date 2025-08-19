Getty Images

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new long-term contract at the club.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old Argentina centre-back, who had been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, was named as Spurs’ new skipper on Wednesday following the departure of Son Heung-min.

Romero had entered the final two years of his previous deal, but has signed new terms running until 2029, the PA news agency understands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romero, who starred in Tottenham’s Europa League triumph in May, said: “I’m very happy here in the club. For me this club is the best in the world.

“The last two weeks, first captain and now signing the contract with the club, for me it’s a fantastic decision. My message to the fans is thank you for the amazing support every day and every match.

“After winning the Europa League, it’s like a special season now. In football, sometimes good moments, bad moments. The most important thing for me is to stay all together. We want to win. Maybe why not win again this season? Another trophy with the club is important for everyone.”

This news will be a major boost to new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank, who fielded several questions on the topic of Romero’s commitment in Friday’s press conference – days after he named him captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I see a very big and very good player. What I like about him and why I have chosen him as captain is his leadership qualities on the pitch,” Frank explained. “There is a big respect for him from the players. Off the pitch as well he also sets the standards.

“The staff have said to me they’ve never seen him train that well. He’s in a very good place. I see a player that will want to lead the team and push the team.”

Centre-back Romero first joined Spurs in 2021 on loan from Atalanta before the transfer was made permanent a year later.

The 27-year-old has been critical of the club previously, pointedly saying last December that the spending of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea every year were “things to imitate” because then Tottenham “could easily be competing for the title every year” with the “structure” they have in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also sent out a cryptic message on social media in the wake of Ange Postecoglou’s dismissal in June and praised his achievements “despite the many obstacles that always existed and always will exist”.

However, Romero proved his commitment by playing a crucial role in Tottenham’s Europa League triumph in May, which ended a 17-year trophy drought for the club.

Romero captained Spurs in the 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the final and also wore the armband in both semi-final legs against Bodo/Glimt.

The World Cup-winner was subsequently named Europa League Player of the Season after success in Bilbao and the first club trophy of his career added to an incredible haul of silverware at international level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Romero helped Argentina to victory at the 2022 World Cup either side of Copa America triumphs, he will aim to lead Tottenham to further trophies under Frank.

Full-back Djed Spence has also signed a new deal at Spurs. Versatile full-back Spence only signed fresh terms last October until 2028, but has been rewarded for a fine breakthrough campaign at Tottenham.

Spence made 35 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, after eventually being handed his full debut in December – two-and-a-half years after he first joined the club.

After Spence was deemed a “club signing” by former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte in 2022, he had mixed loans at Rennes, Leeds and Genoa, but forced his way into Postecoglou’s plans and has quickly gained the trust of Frank.