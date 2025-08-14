Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a £60m bid for a world-class playmaker to replace James Maddison.

The England international picked up an ACL injury during pre-season, and is now expected to miss most - if not all - of Spurs’ 2025/26 campaign.

It’s a bitter blow for new manager Thomas Frank, whose side bottled a 2-0 lead in the UEFA Super Cup to lose on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain last night (August 13).

Maddison’s presence in the middle of the park was sorely missed, with Frank relying on a five-back formation and a midfield trio of Pepe Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and new signing Joao Palinha.

Manchester City’s Savinho had been touted as a potential replacement, but Spanish outlet Fichajes has now reported that one of Barcelona’s top players could be approached by the Premier League club.

They have claimed that Spurs are preparing a £60m offer for Dani Olmo, with Barcelona open to selling the midfielder to ease their ongoing financial pressures.

Olmo joined Barca from RB Leipzig in 2024 and contributed to 19 goals in his debut season. But the emergence of Fermen Lopez and the return of Gavi have limited his playing time, and manager Hansi Flick views Olmo as surplus to requirements.

The 27-year-old is experienced, versatile, and proven in European competition. Tottenham are also tracking Eberechi Eze - who is attracting Arsenal’s interest - and Real Madrid prospect Nico Paz.

For Barcelona, selling Olmo would be a sporting loss but a financial gain, freeing up wages and helping with future signings.