Getty Images

James Maddison suffered a serious-looking knee injury as Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Asia concluded with a draw against Newcastle in Seoul on Sunday.

The England international was carried off on a stretcher and looked in obvious pain after going down unchallenged late in the game.

The friendly, which ended 1-1, was otherwise notable for the emotional reception the departing Son Heung-min received from fans in his home city.

Maddison, 28, missed the closing stages of last season, including the Europa League final, with a knee problem and his latest injury affects the same joint.

Manager Thomas Frank told reporters after the game: “I think sometimes in life and football things can be both beautiful and brutal – that’s what we got today. It looks like with Madders a bad injury, and then on the other side unbelievable scenes for Son from his team-mates and the respect from the Newcastle players.”

Son, 33, confirmed this week that he is to leave Spurs this summer after a decade at the club.

The South Korea international, who wore the captain’s armband, was given a standing ovation and a guard of honour from players of both teams when he was substituted in the 64th minute.

Brennan Johnson’s deflected strike gave Spurs a fourth-minute lead but Harvey Barnes levelled before half-time.

Son, who has scored 173 goals in 454 competitive appearances for the club, admitted the occasion was an emotional one.

The forward also thanked new Spurs boss Frank for his understanding having told him he wishes to seek a fresh challenge.

Son told the club’s website: “It was a perfect moment. Sharing these beautiful moments are something that I will never forget and I will always appreciate it – from the fans, the players and the gaffer. He understood my situation and was always on my side. He always listened to me and asked what I wanted to do. I have a huge respect and am very grateful.”

Reflecting on his time in north London, he added: “I wish them all the best. There are five competitions ahead and I hope they win all the five competitions. That’s my wish.

“Spurs will always be in my heart and the boys will always be in my history books. It was incredible. They’ve gone so fast, the 10 years. I can only think about the beautiful moments, amazing moments.”

Tottenham later announced the signing of Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha on loan from Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old’s move is subject to international clearance and obtaining a work permit, with Spurs holding an option to make it a permanent transfer next summer.

Palhinha returns to the Premier League having spent two seasons at Fulham before joining Bayern in July 2024, going on to win the Bundesliga title last season and then helping Portugal to Nations League success.

“When I knew of the interest from Tottenham, I didn’t need to think about it too much. I just wanted to come (here),” Palhinha told Spursplay.

“The coach (Frank) is probably the main thing which had more of an impact on my decision – when you feel that someone wants you, it means a lot and you are closer to making an easy decision. I will try to help to show again what I am capable to do it. Now my home is here (in London) and I will try to enjoy these moments with my family.”