Tottenham open talks with Man City over shock swoop for £50m star - who only joined last summer
The England international picked up an ACL injury during pre-season, and will likely miss most of the upcoming campaign.
Now, TalkSport has reported that Spurs are in talks with Man City over a deal for Savinho - who only moved to the Etihad last summer.
The 21-year-old joined Man City from Troyes last summer for £31m and has since bagged three goals and 13 assists, starting 21 of 38 league games last season.
A deal for the Brazilian would likely exceed £50m, although Savinho is reportedly open to leaving. Despite being a winger, he is capable of playing through the middle, with duties expected to be shared with new signing Mohammed Kudus.
Savinho’s standout moment came in January with three assists in a 4-1 win over West Ham.
Speaking after the game, manager Pep Guardiola said: “He doesn’t think too much in his head. When you are many years here, players think they deserve something special for what they have done.
“That is a big mistake. You have to prove it again and again. Savinho has everything to win and prove.
“Having old fashioned football with left foot on the left and right on the right, these kinds of crosses help the kind of striker we have.”
Spurs are gearing up for their season opener on Wednesday, August 13, playing in the UEFA Super Cup against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. It comes after Tottenham’s Europa League triumph and offers new boss Thomas Frank an immediate shot at silverware.
