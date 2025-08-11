Tottenham Hotspur have opened shock talks with Manchester City over a £50m replacement for James Maddison.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England international picked up an ACL injury during pre-season, and will likely miss most of the upcoming campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old joined Man City from Troyes last summer for £31m and has since bagged three goals and 13 assists, starting 21 of 38 league games last season.

A deal for the Brazilian would likely exceed £50m, although Savinho is reportedly open to leaving. Despite being a winger, he is capable of playing through the middle, with duties expected to be shared with new signing Mohammed Kudus.

Savinho’s standout moment came in January with three assists in a 4-1 win over West Ham.

Speaking after the game, manager Pep Guardiola said: “He doesn’t think too much in his head. When you are many years here, players think they deserve something special for what they have done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is a big mistake. You have to prove it again and again. Savinho has everything to win and prove.

“Having old fashioned football with left foot on the left and right on the right, these kinds of crosses help the kind of striker we have.”

Spurs are gearing up for their season opener on Wednesday, August 13, playing in the UEFA Super Cup against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. It comes after Tottenham’s Europa League triumph and offers new boss Thomas Frank an immediate shot at silverware.