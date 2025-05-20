Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has refused to be drawn into speculation about Jack Grealish’s future.

The England international has been relegated to a bit-part role in Man City’s season this year, having fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad behind new signings like Savinho and Omar Marmoush.

Over the course of the season, the 29-year-old has made just seven Premier League starts, and was an unused substitute in Man City’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final. Speculation is mounting that he could now leave the club this summer.

It would mean uprooting his family, having welcomed his first child with partner Sasha Attwood in October 2024.

Having been asked about it in a press conference, manager Guardiola remained typically coy about Grealish’s future at the club.

Guardiola said: “We didn’t talk, I didn’t talk with him. People don’t believe me, but these things belong to the agents and the club and Txiki [Begiristain], and in this case Hugo [Viana] as well. Both will decide.

“What is going to happen will happen, but he has to come back to start to play minutes again.

“There is not one player in my locker room, and I think all the locker rooms around the world, that is happy to not play. When the team is winning and winning they have to figure out how everything happens - but they are not happy.

“They are here to play and, when they don’t play, they are not satisfied. That is the normal position in all the clubs.”

If Jack Grealish was to leave Man City this summer, he would become one of the hottest properties in English football - and could practically pick and choose which club he wanted to move to.

Here are some of his best options, taking into account that Grealish wants to be playing regular first-team football:

Manchester United

This one would rile up a lot of people. I’m picturing shirts being burned, tattoos being covered up, and 90 minutes of booing at the next derby.

But let’s be realistic for a second. Grealish walks straight into that Man United team, and is the sort of attacking player Amorim dreams of having at Old Trafford. Keen to take on defenders one-on-one, and capable of cutting inside while the wing-back overlaps, the England international would be a welcome addition to the team.

Inter Milan

The Champions League finalists have proven that they are a force to be reckoned with once again in Europe. The squad is packed with players who will fight tooth and nail for the badge, such as Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Francesco Acerbi.

But where the squad is weakest is on the left-wing, and Grealish would likely relish in their style of play. Could manager Simone Inzaghi spark a renaissance in his career?

Aston Villa

This would be the fairytale homecoming for Grealish. Having risen through the ranks at Villa Park, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, he was a beloved player among fans - who accepted the reality of him moving to a bigger club with grace and decorum.

But under Unai Emery, Villa are now consistent contenders in European competitions, and Grealish could make a return to his boyhood club without making a massive step down the Premier League food chain.

Bournemouth

This sounds like a strange choice - please hear me out. Bournemouth have always been a “selling” club; players make a name for themselves at the Vitality Stadium, and are then sold on for a profit. That is probably going to happen again this summer, with clubs circling the likes of Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert - and Dean Huijsen already heading for Real Madrid.

If players like Semenyo are sold, there will be money in the bank for a replacement signing. Why not take a punt on a known quantity like Grealish? Bournemouth might not get their money back in a few years’ time, but I bet he could give them an edge next season.

Napoli

In a way, this might be Grealish’s best option. Antonio Conte’s side are leading the Serie A at the time of publication, and under his management have gone from strength to strength. Again, it’s a team he could walk into, with the left-wing position in dire need of an upgrade after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia left for Paris Saint-Germain in January.

Ex-Man United midfielder Scott McTominay is worshipped like he’s the second coming of Jesus Christ himself over there - who knows what they’d make of Jack Grealish!