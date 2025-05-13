A screenshot from Instagram has been going viral on the internet, concerning Jack Grealish and newly-single Alisha Lehmann.

Juventus star Lehmann, 26, confirmed on social media that she has split from ex-boyfriend Douglas Luiz, who plays for the same Serie A club. As previously reported by NationalWorld, their relationship was seemingly on the rocks over a disagreement about their career futures.

Lehmann’s announcement was sparked by a screenshot being shared around on X, which showed Manchester City winger Jack Grealish wishing her a “Happy Mother's Day” on one of her Instagram posts. The comments showed that when Lehmann replied, “I am not a mom but thanks,” the Man City star said: “I can change that.”

Looking through the comments of the post, there is no evidence to suggest that this interaction ever actually took place, and Lehmann herself confirmed on X that it was indeed a hoax. When a fan commented back asking about Luiz, she replied with a red cross emoji, signalling that their relationship is done.

Lehmann and Luiz first started dating in 2021, when the pair played for Aston Villa’s women and men’s teams respectively. They briefly split up but reunited in 2023, before both moving to Juventus last summer.

Speculation about their relationship status was sparked by Luiz not joining Lehmann and her teammates for their Serie A title celebrations last month. Meanwhile, Jack Grealish became a dad towards the end of last year, welcoming daughter Mila Rose with partner Sasha Attwood.

