It’s the most prestigious individual award in world football, given to the best player on the planet.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every calendar year, the Ballon d’Or is presented to the footballer considered to be the best in the world over the past 12 months.

Last year, Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the top gong after he guided his club to the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, as well as steering Spain to the 2024 Euros title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past 15 years, the award has been largely shared between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, although previous years have also seen the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho and Fabio Cannavaro lift the trophy.

Here are some of the players thought to be the frontrunners to win the award this year - including one player who was dumped by his former club just 12 months ago.

Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

One of the leading criteria for winning the Ballon d’Or seems to be victory in a major tournament, and the Champions League is among the most sought-after in world football.

This year, that trophy went to Paris Saint-Germain, after the club’s fearsome attack swept through top sides like Arsenal, Liverpool and then Inter Milan in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any of the front three could find themselves in pole position, but Ousmane Dembele had a stand-out year, reinventing himself after his reputation had crumbled post-Barcelona.

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Former Leeds United winger Raphinha is another who has enjoyed a massive career renaissance in 2025.

Although Barcelona missed out on the Champions League - losing in the semi-finals to Inter Milan - the club won a domestic treble that included the La Liga title and Copa Del Rey, with the Brazilian being a key part of the club’s attacking line.

Right behind striker Robert Lewandowski in terms of goals, Raphinha has shown himself to be the complete package under manager Hansi Flick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

While potentially the most individually talented footballer on this list, Vinicius Jr is also the rank outsider to win the Ballon d’Or this year.

Everything was lined up for the Brazilian to succeed. The arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid put him into one of the most lethal attacks in world football; he picked up 22 goals and 19 assists over the course of the 2024/25 season; and had become one of the most popular names in the sport.

But Real Madrid’s distinct lack of silverware - which sparked the departure of manager Carlo Ancelotti - could have scuppered his chance of winning the award this year.

Scott McTominay (Napoli)

What a journey it’s been for Scott McTominay.

Twelve months ago, the Scotland international was cast out of Old Trafford, with Manchester United selling him off to Serie A giants Napoli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once he arrived in Italy, McTominay quickly established himself in Antonio Conte’s side and unleashed what he was truly capable of; the midfielder spearheaded Napoli to the Serie A title, scoring 12 league goals on their way to the title.

Such is the love for McTominay at Napoli that he has been compared to Diego Maradona, and even nicknamed McFratm - which roughly translates to “McBro” in Italian.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

After having one of his best ever seasons at Liverpool, which included lifting the league title, Mo Salah is the most likely candidate from the Premier League to win the Ballon d’Or this year.

The Egyptian winger, 33, picked up 34 goals and 23 assists for the Reds in the 2024/25 season, in a year where juggernaut English clubs and their players faltered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two things going against him are that Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League early, and the African Cup of Nations did not take place this year.

Before Rodri, there hadn’t been a Ballon d’Or winner from the Premier League since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008. Could this be the first time that England’s top flight goes back-to-back?