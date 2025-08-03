After making some big moves in the transfer market, Manchester United fans could be forgiven for being optimistic about the coming season.

The signings of forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, joining from Wolves and Brentford respectively, bolsters the Red Devils’ attack after a season where goals were few and far between.

While Man United are still looking for a new centre-forward, which could come in the form of either Ollie Watkins or Benjamin Sesko, plus a new goalkeeper - rumours of a summer exodus of top talents seemed to have been staved off.

There are players manager Ruben Amorim is keen to be rid of; namely Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Rasmus Hojlund, with the latter causing problems in Man United’s negotiations for Sesko.

But talk that midfielder and captain Bruno Fernandes could leave this summer has suddenly resurfaced, with the rumour mill suggesting that he has u-turned on his decision to stay at the club.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus wants to reunite Fernandes with former Man United teammate and compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

The outlet claimed that “money won’t be a problem” and the prospect of linking up not only with Ronaldo, but fellow Portuguese star Joao Felix, has turned Fernandes’ head towards Saudi Arabia.

Reporter Joao Pimpin said: “Contact has already taken place in the last few hours between two of the three parties.

“The first approach is between the player and the club interested in signing him and also interested in knowing whether any advances with Old Trafford could make sense.”

Fernandes has publicly stated in the past that he wants to be playing football at the highest possible level, which fans have taken to mean the Premier League and European competitions.

A couple of months ago, he revealed he had been approaced by another Saudi Pro League side, in the form of Al-Hilal.

Fernandes said: “The president called me and asked if I wanted to go there. They were waiting for me. I spoke to coach Amorim. He asked me not to go.

“Manchester United didn’t want to sell me. They don’t need the money. If I had wanted to leave, they would have made it happen.”