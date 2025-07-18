Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

After weeks of talks, the two clubs settled on an initial £65m fee - paid in four instalments - plus £6m in potential bonuses, totalling a £71m transfer fee.

Mbeumo, 26, made it clear he wanted Man United if he left Brentford, and the move is now being finalised after intense negotiations, according to the Athletic.

United’s first two bids - £45m plus £10m in add-ons, then £55m plus £7.5m - were both turned down. Brentford pushed for a fee higher than the £62.5m United spent on Matheus Cunha earlier this summer.

The third offer got it done, with Mbeumo reportedly telling the club that this was a “fair” offer.

Tottenham, Arsenal, and Newcastle were all interested, but Mbeumo told Brentford weeks ago he was set on Man United. Spurs had made inquiries, but never reached United’s level of intent.

The Cameroon international becomes Man United’s third signing of the window, following Cunha and 18-year-old full-back Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno.

Mbeumo played every Premier League match last season, finishing with 20 goals and eight assists as Brentford claimed 10th.

Over five seasons, he has racked up 242 appearances, 70 goals, and 51 assists across all competitions.