Bryan Mbeumo's simple message to Brentford as Man United submit improved offer

Bryan Mbeumo has given Brentford bosses his stance on Manchester United’s latest bid for him.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cameroon international has told Brentford he believes Manchester United’s latest offer is fair and wants the move to happen before the club’s USA tour.

That is the message from journalist Ben Jacobs, who has told fan channel the United Stand that the Red Devils have now submitted a third and improved bid for the 25-year-old winger - and it may be their last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only are Man United optimistic of getting the deal done, Bryan Mbeumo himself has told Brentford he thinks the offer is fair, and the move should happen before the USA tour," Jacobs said. "If Brentford outright reject the third bid and say it’s not near the valuation structure, then Man United will walk away.”

Man United’s pursuit of Mbeumo has dragged on, and it’s still unclear if Brentford are willing to budge.

While the club is within its rights to demand a premium fee, Mbeumo is pushing to make the jump sooner rather than later.

The attacker has consistently delivered for Brentford and looks ready for a step up the Premier League food chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man United, meanwhile, have only brought in Matheus Cunha so far this summer, after a brutal 2024/25 campaign that saw them flirt with relegation.

Mbeumo would offer a clear upgrade over underperformers like Sancho, Rashford, Garnacho, and Antony - all of whom manager Ruben Amorim wants to offload this summer.