Manchester United "hopeful" of getting green light to sign £65m star next week
That is the message from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who believes the long-running transfer saga may finally be nearing its conclusion.
Since the summer transfer window opened, it has been almost inevitable that Brentford forward Mbeumo will join Ruben Amorim’s side. The Red Devils have already signed Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha for £62.5m, and are keen to offload current squad members like Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony.
Mbeumo, 25, had a standout season for the Bees last season, bagging 20 goals and nine assists in all competitions, filling the void left by Ivan Toney after the striker left Brentford last summer.
Man United have been pining for the Cameroon international, with a bid of more than £60m being submitted a couple of weeks ago.
Now, Romano believes a deal is close to being secured.
Posting on X, he said: “Manchester United remain in active talks for Bryan Mbeumo also this weekend, hopeful to get green light by the end of next week.
“The player mantains his word; he wants to join Man United, not entertaining talks with other clubs.”
