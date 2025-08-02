Manchester United’s pursuit of a striker from RB Leipzig has been derailed by one of their current players.

RB Leipzig have shown interest in the Danish striker, with Man United eyeing a deal for Benjamin Sesko. A club delegation flew to Germany this week to open talks for the Slovenian forward.

Sesko is one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe this summer. Arsenal had been in the race but pulled out to pursue Viktor Gyokeres instead.

Now Newcastle have jumped in, reportedly offering £65m plus £4.3m in add-ons. Both clubs believe Leipzig might settle for something closer to £60m.

TalkSport has claimed Sesko prefers a move to Old Trafford over St James’ Park. Man United, facing PSR financial pressure, had considered offering Hojlund in a swap deal to make the numbers work.

But that plan is now dead in the water; Hojlund has reiterated he wants to stay at the Red Devils and fight for his place.

Just days ago, he publicly said he's not looking for a move - despite manager Ruben Amorim apparently preferring to keep Joshua Zirkzee instead of him.

The 21-year-old scored in United’s 4-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League Summer Series on Thursday, July 31.